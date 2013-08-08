Google’s Spotify Rival, Music All Access, Expands To Europe

Google Play Music All Access , the search engine’s big play to rival Apple, Spotify, and Rdio in the digital streaming music scene, hasn’t really been available in many places since its launch three months ago. That’s just changed, with it now becoming available in nine new European nations.

Music All Access is now available in Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, and the U.K., and it’s being launched with a free offer to tempt users in: Sign up for the 30-day free trial and pay just €8 per month from then on, instead of the normal €10 fee.

Though we don’t know why Google took a while to address the 400-or-so-million person market in Europe, it’s likely that, as well as wanting to concentrate its launch efforts on the U.S. market, Google ran into some of the tangled cross-border music rights issues that have snared every company from Apple to Spotify in different ways as they tried to expand in Europe.

[Image via Flickr user: Jean-Etienne Minh-Duy Poirrier]