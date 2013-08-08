The Better Alternative To Opting Out: Innovate Your Marriage

Get the briefcase and the pacifier ready, it’s time for another round of Opting Out of Having It All While Leaning In to the End of Perfect Madness. That is, a debate about women in the workplace and What it All Means.

This time, the catalyst is a New York Times magazine cover story premised on the idea that a small group of super-high-achieving women, who once chose to stay home with their kids (dubbed by the Times, in 2003, as the Opt-Out Revolution), are now, 10 years later, after a serious recession and in some cases divorce, heading back to the workplace, and seemingly unsatisfied with both decisions.

I call BS to this pile of anecdotes disguised as fact. This story is not about women and their choices. Actually, it’s not about gender at all. It’s about partnership.

The false frame on this story, and many stories like it, is the individualism. The focus on mothers crops fathers almost entirely out of the frame. But no one makes choices in a vacuum, and that’s doubly true if you have children. In a nation with a pathetic social safety net, it is partnership, and only partnership, that enables any freedom of choice about careers and family, for men OR for women.

The true economic connection between work, home, and childrearing is crystal clear: The highest-earning, most stable households in the country are two-career, educated married couples, and the poorest, least stable households are headed by single mothers. There is no “opting out”–there is no “option” at all–unless someone else is opting in. If you want to kill it at work, your vision for your most intimate relationships is at least as important as a business or a career plan–regardless of gender. It’s integral to the whole.

And whether or not you want kids, rewarding partnerships–if not romantic, then lasting and very close ones with family, friends, and even colleagues–are the foundation of meaning, fulfillment, achievement, and all that is desirable in life.

A good marriage, if you’ll permit the comparison, is like a successful startup. Choosing the right cofounder, someone with complementary strengths, is key. But that’s only the beginning. You must work out graceful ways to communicate and deal with inevitable friction, or the culture of your company, or marriage, is going to go toxic over time.