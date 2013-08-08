As MixBit Launches, YouTube Cofounder Chad Hurley Tells Us How Startups Succeed

Since the first time YouTube cofounders Chad Hurley and Steve Chen launched a new video service, they’ve sold a company to Google for $1.65 billion and helped develop a product that more than 1 billion people use each month. Now the pair is launching a new video app , MixBit, the second product of a company they founded called AVOS Systems.

Here are four things Hurley says that almost 10 years and more than a billion dollars hasn’t changed about launching something new.

Solving Your Own Problems Is A Good Starting Point.

AVOS Systems’ Beijing team designed its first product, a Vine clone called WaiPai, to work better in China than the original app. “Those services don’t work well, or are even inaccessible in China,” Hurley says. “So the team wanted to build a solution for themselves. And that’s really how me and Steve have always approached problems. When we were at YouTube, basically, it was realizing it was hard for us to share a video with family and friends, and what would we build for ourselves? What barriers would we remove to make this process easier? Along the way we realized people had this same frustration with video.”

Big Solutions Bloom From Small Insights.

It’s not necessarily the big idea that makes products successful, Hurley argues. Something as small as working well in China or allowing video creators to swap clips, as MixBit does, can be enough. “I think the success around any product is really about subtle insights,” he says. “You need a great product and a bigger vision to execute against, but it’s really those small things that make the big difference. I mean, Google is basically this idea that sites that link to other sites create a better way to search. Or Facebook is, let’s connect people through email aliases. Again, just a little unique insight that allows you to build a much more powerful solution.”

Being Smarter Isn’t Enough