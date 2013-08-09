For Entrepreneurs, Passion Can Become A Pitfall

When I graduated from college, I was dead set on making positive change in the world. My passion was international development and I deeply cared about making the world a better place. That is why early in my career I went and took a job in the nonprofit sector, bright-eyed and enthusiastic for a life of helping people in the developing world. The only problem was that I was miserable. I hated my job. I hated the monotonous activities, the clerical work, the pointless meetings, and the “consensus only” culture. No matter how much I told myself that it was all for a great cause, I couldn’t help but feel trapped in an unfulfilling daily routine.

So I left, ventured out to California and decided to go into the startup world. I cofounded two small companies–one was a comments bar for Myspace and the other, a countdown app for Facebook. Both ended up being quite successful little projects and the comments bar even generates revenue today. I was loving life–creating new products, meeting tons of cool people and even making a bit of money. And it was all because I was passionate about creating comments and countdown applications for social networks…just kidding: It had nothing to do with that. I was happy because I loved what I was doing, regardless of what I “did” for a living.

Fast-forward a few years: I was moving up the ladder at Gigya, and I was meeting all kinds of wonderful people both inside the company and outside. Beyond clients at huge enterprises, I was meeting founders and CEOs of startups that were just getting off the ground, closing in on IPOs and everywhere in between. It seemed like everyone I met was so passionate. But what was driving them? Were they passionate about their companies’ products? Things like financial software, email marketing, CRM, mobile payment apps? Not really. From my perspective, what they did for a living wasn’t all that important. But they loved what they were doing.

I often see articles by or about VCs and how they decide to fund or not fund certain companies; and many times, passion seems to come up as a deciding factor. VCs want to see how passionate the founders are about their products and see this passion as a significant factor in their funding decisions.

I think this is a mistake.

First, think about this question: How many startups pivot at least once? Research shows that startups that pivot once or twice raise 2.5 times more money and have 3.6 times more user growth than those that don’t pivot.

Do you remember a dating site called “Tune in, Hook Up”? Probably not, but I bet you know what YouTube is. How about a podcasting platform called Odeo? Well, that became Twitter. I would venture to say that most successful startups have a significant pivot in their lifespans. If that’s the case, what are the chances that the founders or CEOs are passionate about both the original business and the new, re-launched company? Probably not that high.