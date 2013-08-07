The Twitterization Of Facebook Continues With Trending Topics

Facebook is bringing some users a new Trending Topics feature later today, according to AllThingsD . Sound familiar? That’s because it’s the latest in a recent string of updates that have been making the social network look a little more like Twitter .

Facebook will start testing Trending Topics today with a small percentage of its U.S. mobile website users. Like Twitter’s Trends, it will bubble up the topics lots of Facebook users are talking about at the moment.

Several Facebook updates in recent months have garnered the social network comparisons to Twitter, including a verification system for famous Facebook users that uses blue checkmarks similar to those that appear on Twitter’s verified profiles; and a hashtag feature that groups together public Facebook posts that use the same hashtag.

