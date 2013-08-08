4 Fast Ways To Increase Your Inbox Wizardry

No matter how great your array of inbox apps may be, no one has yet found a way to tame the inbox, that monster that’s ever-hungry for your time and, daresay it, your soul .

Thankfully LinkedIn’s head wizard, a chief executive by the name of Jeff Weiner, has shared a few pages from his missive-managing spellbook. Let’s sling a few spells here.

Call it the transitive property of email awesome: If it’s good enough for Ben Franklin, it’s good enough for Jeff Weiner. If it’s good enough for Jeff Weiner, we should at least try it: structuring a solid email routine, since email ain’t gonna structure itself.

Weiner’s admirable routine goes like this:

Wake between 5am and 5:30am; spend roughly an hour on my inbox; catch up on the day’s news; have breakfast and play with the kids; workout; go to the office; carve out roughly two hours for buffers each workday; come home; put the girls to bed; have dinner with my wife; and then decompress, typically while watching tv (sporadically cleaning up my inbox via mobile during commercials and the boring parts of whatever we’re watching.)

Veering from this routine leads to inbox, the exec says. This makes sense: Since technology erodes structure, we need to create rituals to create structure–and productivity–in our days.

Vague emails beget clarifying follow-ups, further crowding your inbox, but we can hem in that hydra-headed menace by articulating what we’re looking for in the very first part of the very first message–which is also the secret to prompting prompt replies.

The To: and CC: fields are not synonymous, Weiner warns. The first is for who you expect a response from, the second is for people who only need to have the message to know the appropriate context.