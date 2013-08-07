Hard Questions For Email’s “Lost Generation”

I vividly remember scoffing at Instagram to my friends. People were happy with Facebook for posting photos, weren’t they? I now Instagram nearly once a day, just like everyone else. But it makes me wonder how many more of these services I will feel compelled to join. Two years ago, we were all satisfied to live in our Facebook bubbles and things were simple; now we’ve layered on more and more niche social networks , each one claiming a different chunk of our personal digital artifacts. The more networks I gain, the less I actually know about my relationships in them, and the more time I spend managing each little silo and the group of friends that’s active there.

Are we losing something by having all these networks? Would consolidating them make us less aware of the niches and nuances of the various relationships we maintain on each network?

We think of social networking infrastructure as being progressive: First there were message boards, then email blew up, and now we have commercial “social networks” where we dump all our data. But rather than being additive, the latter networks have eclipsed earlier ones, taking much of my data with them.

They call it the “network effect” for a reason. By 2017, more than one-third of all people on this planet are expected to be active on one or more social networks. Yes, you read that right–one-third of all people. In the past year alone, 300 million more users joined a social network, and the list of networks is ever-expanding.

But why do we get cascades of new networks every few years, and what’s the cost of switching around? One answer is that people’s tastes change; another is that these private networks aren’t standardized or open source, making them harder to trust. I realized this recently while playing with a tool called Immersion, a network visualizer that its creators call a “people-centric view of your email life.” Designed by three guys out of MIT’s Media Lab, the program connects to your Gmail and displays–in beautiful little interconnected bubbles–your various networks and the prevalence of individuals in your email life. It’s astonishing how much your email knows about you, but the traditional interface isn’t meant to surface that information.

Immersion only pulls the To, From, and CC fields from your messages, plus timestamps–no actual content. Still, the nature of your closest relationships becomes immediately clear when you look at simple volume of communication: No photo tags, no check-ins, no Likes, no commenting, yet you can clearly visualize every pocket of your world. You can see information like this with LinkedIn’s visualizer, but I was surprised how–with nothing more than activity to display–the Immersion tool told me more about my communication patterns and much more about my virtual relationships. It reaches further, and connects networks and frequency of contact in an all-encompassing visualization that now seems impossible to get from any other singular social network.

I’m a child of the 1990s–I had never thought of email as a social network, having grown up almost entirely under the roof of Myspace and Facebook. But the Immersion visualizer raised a big question for me: Could email become my primary social network?