10 Quick Productivity Hacks To Make Life At Work Better

Things are going pretty well in the office.

advertisement

advertisement

You’ve hit a good groove and the work is getting done. The workplace environment is even, amazingly, fun. You’re comfortable. Maybe too comfortable. Maybe even… complacent? Okay, perhaps complacent is a bit harsh. The point is, you’re no longer doing anything to better yourself in the workplace. The key to success is a constant sense of self-awareness and drive for improvement, right? Right. Just because you’re in the office doesn’t mean you’ll be exposed to anything new, exciting, or inspiring. Indeed, for many of us, there is no place less serendipitous than the office desk. So here’s a quick list of fast ways you can make life just a little easier and keep those creative juices flowing at the office. Kill clutter Cleaning your workspace and organizing your files helps workflow immensely. With everything clean and organized, what else can you do but focus? Well, the second stage to ultimate organization is to make sure your life at home is equally productivity enhancing.

advertisement

advertisement

That pocket cubicle may go by the name of Android or iPhone, but by any name it’s just as distracting. When our phones are constantly buzzing, they don’t let us monotask on the complex problems we have to deal with–undoing any creativity before it gets done. So put that thing into airplane mode–then you can really fly. So if you’re going to use your phone use it as, well, a phone–not a tool for distraction. Is the office… smelly? Don’t use stinky air fresheners, use fresh herbs Your coworkers are eating really stinky lunches and leaving the leftovers on their desks for days. Take a deep breath (in a different room, of course). Your first reaction is to spray down the entire office with Febreze and install an industrial-sized air freshener. But you’re not going to do that–you’re going to take the natural route instead. Pop down to your local garden store or supermarket and pick up some fresh herbs–we recommend rosemary, basil, mint, and lavender. The best part? You can put them in your tea!

advertisement

Set office-wide email alerts for free food and other fun things Turn the company kitchen into a meeting point, somewhere for you and your coworkers to socialize and become better friends. What better way to increase office culture–and a mutual sense of thanks–by starting an office-wide “free food!!!” email alert? Learn how to be persuasive, but not sleazy You’ve got great ideas! You’re just not getting them out there–you need to learn how to persuade your coworkers (without being lame). But persuasion is a social skill–and any skill can be learned. Persuasion is closely related to charisma. As we learned a while back, interpersonal prowess comes in many flavors, including those for both introverts and extroverts. Introverts, for example, can be very charismatic and persuasive because of their ability to completely focus their attention on a person, which cues the building of trust. Prepare for Monday, on Friday. We know, we know, we know. “How could I possibly think of Monday on Friday!“ It’s hard. But (and this is an important but), if you do, you’ll thank us! You what’s a great feeling? Being prepared. Take the last 25 minutes of Friday getting organized for the week ahead. Two ideas:

advertisement

advertisement

Happy doing! [Image: Flickr user jDevaun]