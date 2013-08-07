Samsung Channels Apple And Google With Its First-Ever Developers Conference

Flashy conferences have become something of a mainstay for large tech companies looking to court the developer community. Samsung is joining the ring for the first time this fall with its first-ever Developers Conference in San Francisco, happening October 27-29.

This year, tickets to Google’s I/O developers conference sold out in under an hour, and tickets to Apple’s WWDC conference sold out in under two minutes.

No word yet on how much tickets to Samsung’s conference will cost, but for comparison, tickets to WWDC and I/O cost $1,599 and $300 to $900, respectively. Registration for the Samsung Developers Conference opens August 16th.

[Image: Flickr user samsungtomorrow]