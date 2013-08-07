Now There’s A Google Glass App To Remind You To Drink Water

Do you feel like you need automatic reminders to stay hydrated and drink your water? CamelBak is working on it. The high-end water bottle maker hired the Digital Surgeons agency to create a Google Glass app to remind users to stay hydrated. CamelBak Thirst promises to offer “real-time hydration alerts based on current weather conditions” and let users share action shots of drinking from the company’s bottles while playing sports, hiking, or biking.

“CamelBak Thirst aligns perfectly with our brand promise of delivering innovation and always having our consumer’s back,” said CamelBak CMO Chris Strain in a release. “As we continue to build our CamelBak hydration platform, we’re looking for inventive ways to help our consumers form good habits and build healthy lifestyles. New platforms like Glass allow us to reach an engaged audience in ways that matter to them at that moment.”









But there’s a twist: CamelBak’s completely stunty app is also one of the first fitness products for Glass. While there are much more useful products on there, including the intriguing GlassFit, CamelBak have turned themselves into app pioneers against all odds.