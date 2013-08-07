Coming Later This Month: A Chevy Volt With A Big Discount

It still loses money on every electric car it sells, but Chevy is hoping to make it up in volume. The 2014 model of the plug-in hybrid Volt will have a sticker price of $34,995, a cut of $5,000. The price cut will make it more competitive with the Nissan Leaf at $28,800 and Toyota Prius at $24,200.
GM CEO Dan Akerson has said that starting in 2015 the Volt will be lighter, between $7,000 and $10,000 cheaper to build, and, most importantly, profitable. Volt sales tripled between 2011 and 2012, handily beating the Leaf.
[Image: Chevrolet]