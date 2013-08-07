advertisement
Coming Later This Month: A Chevy Volt With A Big Discount

By Anya Kamenetz1 minute Read

It still loses money on every electric car it sells, but Chevy is hoping to make it up in volume. The 2014 model of the plug-in hybrid Volt will have a sticker price of $34,995, a cut of $5,000. The price cut will make it more competitive with the Nissan Leaf at $28,800 and Toyota Prius at $24,200.

GM CEO Dan Akerson has said that starting in 2015 the Volt will be lighter, between $7,000 and $10,000 cheaper to build, and, most importantly, profitable. Volt sales tripled between 2011 and 2012, handily beating the Leaf.

[Image: Chevrolet]

