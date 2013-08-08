Why Your Career Should Be A Grand Experiment

Careers don’t move linearly, we’ve learned: They jump up with serendipitous opportunities , they ratchet up click moment by click moment .

A clever strategy for planning our careers, then, is to create as many of these opportunities as possible. In other words, listen to ReWork CEO Nathaniel Koloc over at HBR, and turn your career into a grand experiment.

Experimentalism is already in at many organizations, as the most-forwarding-thinking companies turn themselves into engines of possibility, constantly churning through iterations of products and process.

Why’s it work?

When you get the product into the world, the world will give you feedback, to the point that reach the magical point of product-market fit, which mega-VC Marc Andreessen once curiously compared to orgasm.

But the point sticks: An experiment is an interaction with the world, and you might say, an intercourse with it (Nathaniel Hawthorne thought so).

The move for us career evolvers, then, is to take that startup insight into our working lives.