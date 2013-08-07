Japan’s Fukushima Nuclear Plant is Still Leaking

A Japanese government official admitted to the media today that Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant has been leaking up to 300 tons of radioactive contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean daily for the past two years. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged that the government will oversee the cleanup rather than leave it any longer to the electric company that owns the plant, Tepco.

Activists, including members of Greenpeace and local citizens from the area of the 2011 disaster, are gathering to petition the government to stop focusing on reopening the country’s halted nuclear plants, a process announced last month, and instead make a better plan to address the leaks. The situation is a “state of emergency,” according to an official who works for the government’s Nuclear Regulation Authority.

[Image: Flickr user Jun Teramoto]