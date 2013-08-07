Facebook’s Graph Search Open To All U.S. English Users

Facebook is making its Graph Search system available to all users who access Facebook.com with the language set to U.S. English.

Graph Search was released as a limited-number preview earlier in the year, and it’s all about Facebook’s own version of Google’s pre-emptive search term assistant with some natural language processing powers. Despite its goals, the service faced some criticism, and speculation that it may not be the “marketer’s dream” that it was being described as.

[Image via Flickr user: Jay Cameron]