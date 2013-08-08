5 Simple-But-Smart Apps To Make You Happier, Healthier, And More Productive (Really)

While you may be deeply in love with (ahem, addicted to) the Candy Crush Saga app , don’t expect this popular download to make you happy any time soon. Sure, it might relieve a little stress now and again, but then there’s the whole frivolous spending on extra lives and the rejected invitations that will make you sad–really, really sad.

But if you can tear yourself away from candy crushing for a few minutes, there are some actual feel-good apps that can do wonders for your health and your productivity. These downloads will help you do everything from making sure you are well rested when you kick off your morning, to focusing on the happiest moments during your day, to ensuring you have a little bit of the best medicine just before bed.

Happier (iOS – FREE)

If you’re a Facebook user perhaps you visit the site regularly to see adorable photos of a friend’s new baby or a post from your grandmother’s latest European adventure. Unfortunately, Mark Zuckerberg’s darling is increasingly littered with people complaining about their jobs, lives, and today’s headlines. To get a break from bad news, check out the Happier app. This social network is the perfect place to wallow in good old-fashioned cheerfulness. Connect to the happiest community around with your Facebook account or your email address. You can add your best moments of the day and check out others’ happy times. Feel free to keep your positivity private or share it on Facebook and Twitter with the photos to match. Might sound corny, but give it a whirl to see if it puts a smile on your face.

Lumosity (iOS – FREE)

There is nothing more frustrating than losing your car keys when you’re late for a meeting or forgetting a client’s name at the wrong time. With Lumosity, you can train your brain to get better at the things that matter most. When you sign up for an account, share what you want to train on (e.g., getting better at multi-tasking or improving your memory). The app will create a personalized program that can adapt based on your ongoing performance. The training you do involves playing simple games, three to five times a week, which claim to boost your brain power for better living.

Senti (iOS – FREE)