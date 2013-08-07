Yahoo Is Redesigning Its Logo, But Keeping The Three Worst Things About It

Yahoo is getting a new logo next month, and it will unveil one new logo design a day for the next 30 days to commemorate the occasion, according to an announcement posted to the company’s Tumblr today.

Chief marketing officer Kathy Savitt writes:

Over the past year, there’s been a renewed sense of purpose and progress at Yahoo!, and we want everything we do to reflect this spirit of innovation. While the company is rapidly evolving, our logo — the essence of our brand — should too.

The monthlong marketing scheme kicks off today with this stripped-down design, which is currently on the Yahoo.com homepage:





Yahoo hasn’t shared many details about what its new identity will look like, but we do know it’s keeping the three most-ridiculed parts of the current logo: The purple color, the exclamation point(!), and that signature, yowling yodel (which isn’t actually part of the logo, but is closely associated with it).

Yahoo will unveil its new logo September 4.