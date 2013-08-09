How To Grow Your Business With The Discipline Of A Marine

If you’ve read my third book, The Way of Innovation, you know I’ve been fascinated for years about a military framework called the OODA loop , which shows how to better manage strategy in accelerated environments. The OODA loop concept (observe, orient, decide, and act) is now altering military strategy in nearly every corner, but perhaps nowhere more than in the Marines, which has incorporated it as a centerpiece of its DNA.

So when I got a chance to interview Scott Lerner, former Marine and founder and CEO of Solixir, I skipped over the marketing campaign his PR agent wanted us to talk about and jumped right into his experience with OODA. Tugging at the string opened up a fascinating world, a manual, a Marine’s guide for rapidly growing a business.

You can hear my full interview with Scott on my website (click on “interviews”). Here is my 10-minute summary. These principles have thrust Solixir from a crazy idea dreamed up by a former Marine who wanted a 5 a.m. pre-workout pickup into what it is a today: a leading all-natural functional drink. Solixir is out-maneuvering Monster Energy Drink and 5-hour Energy in many markets, giving consumers a botanical, healthy, no-sugar-added alternative. You can find Solixir at Whole Foods, The Vitamin Shoppe, and other retailers in the U.S.

Step 1: Pick a mission you can win.

Scott is not looking to fight with traditional energy drinks. “Our mission is to give consumers a choice,” he says. This is an important strategic principle because if your mission is to destroy your competitor, you give them no choice but to fight back. It’s smarter to choose a mission–like “choice”–that creates less competitive resistance.

Is your mission one that your competition could live with? If not, what should your mission be?

Step 2: Set strategic metrics.

Define one or two simple high-level goals that (a) everyone can understand and (b) allow for your team to adjust tactics to achieve them. Solixir focuses on overall revenue and store count. Many companies seek to build out a detailed plan defining where the revenue will come from, but this reduces your tactical flexibility. As Scott said, “Whether that revenue from comes from one market or 10 doesn’t matter.” It helps to choose metrics that each part of your company can see they impact. Scott, for example, explained that the company’s sales team is focused on getting product on shelves (i.e., convincing retailers to carry Solixir), while their marketing team is focused on taking them down from shelves (i.e., getting customers to purchase).

What are your one or two strategic goals? Do these goals prescribe how they should be achieved? If so, change them.