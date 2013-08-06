Is Someone On Capitol Hill Tweaking Edward Snowden’s Wikipedia Page?





In real-world terms, that means the Edward Snowden Wikipedia entry was edited by either a Senate staffer or a Senate member. Talking Points Memo’s Hunter Walker notes that the same IP address was used to edit “Wikipedia pages on a line of handguns, an Uzbek city, Persian history, a tiki bar in San Francisco, Washington Post Company CEO Donald Graham, and Mitch Albom’s novel The Five People You Meet in Heaven.”

So if you know any Senate staffers (or even senators) with an interest in Central Asia, tiki bars, and guns, it’s time to do some gumshoe work.

[Image: Flickr user Arend Vermazeren]