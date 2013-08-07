Successful Founders Share 4 Must-Have Skills To Bolster Any Career

Some skills may be awesome but not in demand: While a sonnet might take your breath away, iambic pentameter doesn’t have a high market demand. But some skills by any industry are wanted just as sweetly–and as founders of Pandora, Quora, and White Rabbit suggest , we can start developing them today. Here’s where to start:

Pandora cofounder Tim Westergren, who pitched his idea 348 times before securing crucial funding, reports that public speaking is one of the most universally useful skills. Why?

“Whether you’re pitching a group of investors, rallying your employees, selling a customer, recruiting talent, addressing consumers, or doing a press tour, the ability to deliver a great talk is absolutely invaluable,” he says.

And if you’d rather eat a microphone than have to speak into one, fret not: Quiet author Susan Cain is here to help cure your oratory woes.

Edmond Lau, who was an early engineer at Quora, offers advice that he received by way of a friend’s mentor:

Always re-examine and reflect on where you are in your career at least every two years. Even if you’re perfectly happy with your job, the exercise forces you to check that you are actually enjoying your work and learning on the job rather than just being comfortable.

Every two years might be a little infrequent, at least if you’re as mindful as the Pope. As we’ve reported before, the more we align the progress of our daily doings with our long-term goals, the more satisfied we’ll be.

Echoing the time-protecting advice of Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, Fantasy Shopper founder-CEO Chris Prescott wants us to learn how to say no.