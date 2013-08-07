How Keeping Your Options Open Undermines Good Habits

If you’re trying to make yourself more productive–whether it’s by simplifying your morning , taking walking meetings , or eating a snack that powers you up rather than slows you down–would you think that giving yourself many options for change is a good idea?

New research into snacking suggests that if we’re going to reprogram our unhealthy habits, we need to turn them into “if-then” options rather than multiple choices. As the study observes, it’s better to give yourself a cue like “If I’m hungry, I’ll eat an apple” than a less-specific script like “If I’m hungry, I’ll eat a snack.”

Here’s the grease-fingered rub:As Christian Jarrett notes on the ever-interesting British Psychological Society blog, a new study in the European Journal of Psychology tracked 63 young women as they kept a snacking diary for three days. The researchers found the cues to unhealthy snacking and then formed groups with if-then plans for changing their behavior–one group got one if-then plan, another got three if-then plans, and a control group just thought about healthy snacks. Then they kept their snack journals for three more days.

The group with fewer options changed their snacking habits more, as Jarrett explains:

The women in the single if-then plan condition and those in the control condition showed a reduction in their snacking from baseline to follow-up (2.01 to 1.47 average daily snacks, and 2.45 snacks to 1.45, respectively). By contrast, the women in the multiple if-then plan group showed no significant reduction in snacking (1.95 daily snacks at baseline vs. 1.83 at follow-up).

We’ll need to take these results with a grain of sea salt: The study has too few participants to have solid statistical significance and the research on habit formation suggests that it takes about 66 days for a habit to become automatic.

That said, the research confirms a point we keep coming back to: that to change a habit–or to make our to-do lists super productive–we need to get specific rather than vague, linear rather than ambiguous.