You Rainbowing Unicorn! Make Mean Comments Pretty With This Plug-in

Tired of scrolling through streams of Internet abuse from, say, gun advocates or unhinged boy-band fans? V-Hab, a British energy drink company (isn’t that where you get all your good apps?) has unveiled a “comment converter” browser extension that scrolls for abusive or angry words and replaces them with kinder terms like LOVE, GLITTERING, or CUPCAKE.

The web button, available for Chrome or Safari, was inspired by a current social media kerfuffle, wherein mobs of enthusiastic fans of the boy band One Direction are taking to Twitter to protest British GQ‘s cover story about the band. Like, death-threat-level protests.

The Comment Converter joins a slew of other life-improving browser extensions and apps like this one that removes babies from your news feed, or this one that clears away all the numbers from Facebook. It’s certainly less time-consuming (and dangerous) than confronting trolls directly. As everyone knows, those GLITTERING CUPCAKES can be total RAINBOWS.