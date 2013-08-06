Apple Wants You To Trade In Your Knockoff IPhone Charger So You Don’t Get Electrocuted

Following reports that knockoff Apple device chargers were electrocuting people, Apple is letting users turn in counterfeit and third-party chargers at Apple stores and buy a genuine Apple charger for the cheap price of $10. The offer also works at authorized resellers, and consumers can exchange one charger for each valid iDevice they own.

In the announcement, Apple says:

Recent reports have suggested that some counterfeit and third party adapters may not be designed properly and could result in safety issues. While not all third party adapters have an issue, we are announcing a USB Power Adapter Takeback Program to enable customers to acquire properly designed adapters.

Apple is referring to the electrocutions in China that were reportedly caused by third-party chargers. The deaths were said to have been caused by cheap and unsafe electronics that became defective and then short-circuited. The new USB Power Adapter Takeback Program follows a call from Apple to Chinese consumers to avoid buying potentially hazardous third-party chargers.

[Image: Flickr user Steve Cornelius]