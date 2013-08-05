The One Thing We All Thought Un-Hackable Has Just Been Hacked

It’s not just digital smart home objects anymore: With a little bit of clever coding, every physical key you own can actually be copied without your knowledge. In fact, one of the world’s most secure keys became little more than a speed bump to a duo of hackers who are barely out of their teens.

At the Def Con hackers conference this past weekend, students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology previewed code they wrote–-and which they plan to release–-that allows anyone to scan and 3-D print high-security lock keys.

To be sure, this isn’t the first time someone has been able to 3-D print working keys. We previously told you about Outbox’s software that lets the company scan a picture of your mailbox key and reproduce it for their “reverse mailmen” to be able to access your mailbox. But those are just mailbox keys–they’re about as secure as a 13-year-old with braces.

But the MIT kids–David Lawrence, 20, and Eric Van Albert, 21–have successfully duplicated high-tech keys to a Schlage Primus lock, arguably the most secure lock people have invented. As Andy Greenberg writes for Forbes:

Schlage’s Primus models are advertised for use in high-security applications: The company’s marketing materials include references to the locks’ use in government facilities, healthcare settings, and detention centers. That security stems in part from Primus’s unique model, which includes two tracks of teeth–one on the top of the key and another on the side, each of which correspond to a separate set of pins in the lock. Even Marc Weber Tobias, one of the world’s most well-known lockpicking experts, has written that he uses Primus locks in his home and for secure evidence storage in his legal practice.

Think about that for a second. Thanks to simple software and 3-D printing, the most secure physical key in the world can soon be copied without problem by anyone with access to that key. And if the most secure key in the world can be copied by simple code, how easy will it be to copy the keys to your house, office, car, or safe? Very.

But you may say, “Well, I’m not going to be dumb enough to give someone my key to scan,” to which I would say: It doesn’t matter. With this software you don’t need the physical key to scan. A picture will do. As one of the hackers, David Lawrence, told Forbes:

All you need is a friend that works there, or to take a picture of their key, or even a picture of the key hanging off their belt. Pirating keys is becoming like pirating movies. Someone still has to get the information in the first place, but then everyone can get a copy…Our message is that you can do this for any high-security key. It didn’t take that much work. In the future there will be models available online for almost any kind of key you’re looking for.

Now, before the world freaks out and we go back to securing our homes with moats and drawbridges, I’d like to point out that the wonderful thing about software is that, though it can cause problems (which, in this case, it very definitely is a problem), it is also often the solution to those problems as well.