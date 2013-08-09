A Tech Incubator To Make Pregnancy And Childbirth Safer

Not every 79-year-old surgeon happens to run a tech incubator. Not every 79-year-old surgeon who runs a tech incubator happens to have a winery either. But Thomas Fogarty does. The doctor-entrepreneur-vintner, best known for inventing the angioplasty balloon, runs the Thomas Fogarty Winery just a few miles uphill from his medtech incubator at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View.

The non-profit Fogarty Institute for Innovation is based around a simple concept: Making life easier for small or early stage medtech firms developing cutting-edge products or tools. In an interview with Fast Company, Fogarty decried what he saw as the increasing cost of American medical innovation, and said that small medical companies need a safe environment for growth similar to those of lower-overhead conventional tech startups.

Since its founding in 2007, the Institute has helped about a dozen small medical companies launch. Back in June, the Institute announced its latest crop of participants. The five new companies are primarily centered around providing services for expectant parents or newborn children. Among them are a non-invasive sensor that records fetal vital signs, a device that prevents vaginal tearing during childbirth, and a sensor set for clinicians giving urgent care to newborns.

Here are the five companies the Fogarty Institute started incubating in June. These technologies are still in their early stages and have not received FDA approval to hit the mass market yet:

First Pulse Medical: First Pulse manufactures one of the first attempts at a heart rate monitor for fetuses during labor and delivery. The monitor uses proprietary light sensors to track a fetus’s heart rate and oxygenation.

InPress Technologies: InPress is testing a single-use medical device which quickly and effectively treats postpartum hemorrhaging (PPH) as it happens by stimulating vaginal contractions. One woman dies from PPH every four minutes.

Materna Medical: Materna is conducting tests in Australia on an anti-vaginal tearing device for women giving birth. The mechanical dilator is inserted during the first stage of labor and is designed to prevent vaginal tearing or pelvic damage during childbirth.