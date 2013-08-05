Why Aren’t People Buying Tablets Right Now? Because Apple Didn’t Release One

Without an iPad debut in the second quarter, consumers’ enthusiasm for tablets took a dive, with sales plummeting nearly 10%, according to IDC’s tablet report released Monday.

Tablet manufacturers shipped 45.1 million units in the second quarter, representing a 9.7% decline from the previous quarter. Of course, quarter-to-quarter sales don’t tell the whole story. When comparing these figures to those from the same period last year, it’s clear tablet adoption is skyrocketing, seeing a 60% increase in sales from the 28.3 million devices shipped in the second quarter of 2012.





“A new iPad launch always piques consumer interest in the tablet category and traditionally that has helped both Apple and its competitors,” said Tom Mainelli, IDC’s tablet research director, in a statement. “With no new iPads, the market slowed for many vendors, and that’s likely to continue into the third quarter. However, by the fourth quarter we expect new products from Apple, Amazon, and others to drive impressive growth in the market.” Basically, the rising Apple tide lifts all boats, and without an iPad this quarter, no one is seeing a lift.





IDC’s numbers show Apple still dominating tablet sales as of the second quarter with 60.3% market share, followed by Samsung at 7.6%, and Asus at 3.3%. Overall, Android makes up 38% of tablet operating systems, a 163% jump year-over-year. While iOS has suffered a 14.1% decline year-over-year, the mobile operating system still runs on 60.3% of all tablets. On Monday, Samsung’s market value suffered a $1 billion loss on news the U.S. government vetoed an import ban on some Apple devices.

[Images: IDC, Flickr user Sean MacEntee]