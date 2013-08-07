6 Surprising Tips To Cut Household Chores In Half

On one hand, American households devote less time to chores than they used to. According to a survey from the Pew Research Center, in two-parent households the total number of housework hours has fallen from 36 per week in 1965 to 28 in 2011. But 28 hours per week–4 hours per day–is still a lot. With a few simple tweaks to the routine, you can buy back several of those hours for whatever else you want to do, be it work, exercise, or quality time with the kids. Some ideas:

1. Don’t grocery shop right after work.

That’s when everyone does it, so the parking lot is more packed, the lines are longer, and it’s harder to get the deli clerk’s attention. One Reader’s Digest article on grocery shopping reported that only 4% of store trips occur between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m., even though many stores are open outside these hours. Wednesday is the least busy day. So go grocery shopping on Wednesday night (maybe after the kids go to bed if your spouse can be home) and you’ll be able to get in and out in a flash–or use the aisles for bowling practice.

2. Refuse to do chores on weekends.

Chores expand to fill the available space

While this seems nuts–when else are you supposed to do them?–cutting chores out of the weekend saves you time in several ways. First, it forces you to seize small bits of time through the week to get whatever has to happen done (rather than puttering or checking email again). Second, it forces you to lower your standards. Chores expand to fill the available space. If you have less time, chores will take less time. And finally, it encourages you to hire a pro for the real time sucks like mopping or window washing–which is probably something you should be doing anyway.

3. Create less laundry.