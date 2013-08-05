For The First Time, Americans Are Consuming More Digital Media Than TV

TV has traditionally had a stronghold on American households, comprising more than four-and-a-half hours of the average viewer’s time each day, according to Nielsen’s Cross-Platform report released in June. But digital is posing a big threat. Among eMarketer’s findings are:

Daily TV viewing will fall to 4 hours and 31 minutes this year, down from 4 hours and 38 minutes in 2012.

Digital media, meanwhile, is expected to consume more of Americans’ time than ever with a daily intake of 5 hours and 9 minutes, up from 4 hours and 31 minutes last year.

Print and radio will see slight declines as well. eMarketer predicts radio time will drop to 1 hour and 26 minutes from 1 hour and 32 minutes, while print is forecast to further tumble to 32 minutes from 38 minutes in 2012.