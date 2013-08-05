It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s…An Uber Boat That Will Take You To Work

What’s a commuting San Franciscan (with plenty of money) to do during a public transit workers’ turmoil ? Hail a private Uber boat to take you to work, of course.

Today only, the private car rental app is offering Bay Area commuters $30 boat rides between the East Bay and San Francisco through a partnership with the startup Boatbound, a sort of Airbnb for boat owners who can use the service to rent out their vessels. Though Uber doesn’t address it specifically, the boat rides coincide with a narrowly averted public transit workers’ strike, which would have been the city’s second in two months.

Per Uber’s blog post:

This probably won’t be the fastest way for you to get to the office Monday morning, but if you want to feel the wind in your hair and enjoy free coffee and breakfast, all aboard!





Uber Boats are the latest in a string of borderline-extreme publicity stunts by the car service, including the recent UberCHOPPER helicopter rides it offered in July to New Yorkers traveling to the Hamptons with $3,000 to spare.

[Image: Boatbound]