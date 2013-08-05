See The White House Listed On Zillow

When you go to Zillow , the online real estate database, you probably aren’t expecting to see an entry for 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. But the listing for the 16-bedroom, 35-bathroom behemoth that is the White House is a reminder that the President has a home, too, as President Obama gears up for a roundtable discussion on housing policy that will take place on Zillow.

Obama is hosting a virtual Q&A session on housing policy this Wednesday on Zillow, because it provides a more direct line of communication to Americans versus traditional media, a White House official tells Yahoo (a partner for the live event).

The session will take place Wednesday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific and will be moderated by Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff. If it’s anything like the Reddit Ask Me Anything session Obama participated in last August, it’s likely to be laden with questions.

Have a question for Obama? You can leave a it on Zillow’s Facebook page or tweet to @Zillow or post a video to YouTube, Instagram, or Vine using the #AskObamaHousing hashtag.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, the White House would sell for roughly $320 million, if it were on sale.

[Image: Flickr user MCS@Flickr]