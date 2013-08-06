How To Be Totally Persuasive, But Not At All Sleazy

Just as networking isn’t solely the province of scumbags, persuasion isn’t only for rogues, succubi, and salespeople. We can use our interpersonal powers for good–or so we hope to convince you.

Persuasive people seem so natural, and, also, perhaps a bit intimidating. Ryan Gosling could probably convince the Fast Company staff of anything.





But persuasion is a social skill–and any skill can be learned. Persuasion is closely related to charisma. As we learned a while back, interpersonal prowess comes in many flavors, including those for both introverts and extroverts. Introverts, for example, can be very charismatic and persuasive because of their ability to completely focus their attention on a person, which cues the building of trust.

Though being devastatingly handsome can’t hurt. But regardless of your Gosling-tude, these three tips can make you more persuasive.

Since the people you’re trying to persuade have their own hopes and interests, persuading them of your ideas is actually a matter of finding where you agree–what might be called co-investment. So much of persuasion is actually finding where that co-investment becomes apparent. Which requires deep listening.

As sales expert Kevin Daum notes at Inc., super persuasive people listen in three stages:

To see how receptive you are to their ideas

To attend to–and start to solve–your objections

To find “moments of agreement,” which can grow into co-investment

But to do that, you need to keep your mouth shut.