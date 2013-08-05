Pew Internet: Nearly One In Five Internet Users Are Now On Twitter

Nearly one in every five Internet users is now on Twitter , according to a new Pew Internet & American Life Project survey of online adults who use social networking sites.

The number of self-reported Twitter users has more than doubled since 2010, and mirrors an upward tick in general social media usage among adults: Seventy-two percent of online adults now use social networking sites of some kind, as compared to 67% of adults in late 2012 and just 8% in 2005, when Pew first began surveying adults on their social networking habits.

Although seniors ages 65 and older are among the least likely online adults to use social networking sites, their social network usage rates have tripled from 13% in 2009 to 43% in 2013.

Read the full Pew report here.

[Flickr user stevegarfield]