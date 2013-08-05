Spinlister, The “Airbnb For Bikes,” Gets An IPhone App

You’re a two-wheel commuter whose bike is in the shop. Or you love exploring new cities from a bicycle, but are too cool to be seen on a brightly branded clunker or cruiser from a city bike share or rental shop. The solution could be Spinlister, which launched in 2011 as a peer-to-peer bike rental service. The website is a near-clone of Airbnb, which allows apartment dwellers to rent out their rooms, but the volume isn’t quite there yet–there are about 1,500 bikes listed in a few dozen cities in North America and Europe, anchored by New York and San Francisco. Prices range from $10 to $35 a day.