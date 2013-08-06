Monotasking Is The New Multitasking

We all know multitasking is inefficient. A classic 2007 study of Microsoft workers found that when they responded to email or instant messaging alerts, it took them, on average, nearly 10 minutes to deal with their inboxes or messages, and another 10-15 minutes to really get back into their original tasks. That means that a mere three distractions per hour can preclude you from getting anything else done.

Then there’s the relationship “inefficiency” that comes from multitasking. You can spend hours rebuilding the good will torched by a single glance at your phone during an inopportune time.

We know this, yet we keep doing it. I checked my inbox after writing the opening paragraphs of this piece (nothing but press releases, alas). As Carson Tate, a productivity consultant and founder of Working Simply, puts it, “We’ve reprogrammed ourselves that that bright shiny object–whatever flashes next–is probably more interesting than what we’re doing.”

No human activity is immune. Peter Bregman, author of 18 Minutes: Find Your Focus, Master Distraction, and Get the Right Things Done, reports that he recently went out to dinner without his phone. “I went to the bathroom and thought, what am I supposed to do in here?” Even the time spent walking from the table to the bathroom felt like it should have been filled: “We no longer have a moment of silence or pause.”

Fortunately, there are ways to learn to focus. “We’re all capable of monotasking, it’s just that we choose not to,” says Bregman. Here’s how to choose differently:

Live right

There are many reasons to exercise, hydrate, and get enough sleep–and the ability to fight distractions is one of them. Several studies have found that exercise improves brain function and focus. A study published in early 2012 in the Journal of Nutrition found that women who were mildly dehydrated were less able to concentrate on cognitive tests. A lack of sleep is also associated with inability to focus, as anyone who’s tried to work on a difficult project after being up all night with a screaming baby can attest.