Going For A Run? Now, There’s A Spotify Playlist For That

Spotify wants to make it easier for its users to find the music they love. So it created Browse, a page that suggests staff-curated playlists for users. What kinds of playlists are we talking about, here? There are tunes for every mood and situation, including commuting, partying, and “the hangover tomorrow.” The Browse page is rolling out on iOS and Android apps.

The company’s chief product officer Gustav Söderström notes in the press release that the company’s “three-dimensional approach now combines the human touch with strong social features and unique technology from over five years of experience. We know music and we’re the first to marry all three aspects in one service, making it easier than ever for users to navigate the treasure trove of content within Spotify.”

Spotify is also changing how sharing songs on the platform works. It will now “thread its music sharing features so that it’ll look more like a long conversation on other platforms,” according to Gizmodo.

Recently Spotify has been working to improve how its users discover tracks among its database, including with new social features, and its Discover service based on personalized recommendations. Streaming music is hot right now with significant efforts from Twitter and even Apple to grab consumer attention. Spotify has been in the headlines recently over allegations of unfairly paying artists compared to traditional music services.

[Image via Flickr user: Beau Giles]