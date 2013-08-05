In A Blow To Samsung, Obama Vetoes Ban On Apple Products

A direct veto from President Obama has overturned the ITC’s imminent ban on Apple products. The ban covered iPhone 4, 3GS, 3G, iPad 1, and iPad 2. It was originally put in place after the ITC ruled in favor of Samsung over allegations that Apple had violated Samsung’s patents with these devices. Apple still sells the iPhone 4 and iPad 2, despite there being much newer editions on sale.

In a press release on the matter, Apple said it was pleased and it applauds the administration for “standing up for innovation in this landmark case.” Samsung, releasing a statement to AllThingsD said it was “disappointed” at the setting aside of the import ban because it felt the ITC had “correctly recognized that Samsung has been negotiating in good faith and that Apple remains unwilling to take a license.” Samsung lost more than $1 billion in market value after the veto.

This legal skirmish is on the fringe of a bigger court case in which Apple won a judgment that Samsung was guilty of widespread IP infringements and faces a fine of up to a billion dollars. President Obama has unveiled plans to tackle the aging patent system in the U.S. and to specifically prevent or limit the abuse of patents by “patent trolls.”

[Image via Flickr user: John Karakatsanis]