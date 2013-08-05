The Heart Of The Deal: Why Jay Z Really Hooked Up With Samsung

“The soul of a hustler, I really ran the streets / A CEO’s mind, that marketing plan was me.”

So quipped Sean Carter, better known as Jay Z, on “What More Can I Say,” a standout among standout tracks on his would-have-been retirement record better known as the Black Album, released back in 2003.

What Jay did was what executives do.

Ten years–and four albums, so much for that retirement–later, the self-proclaimed best rapper alive has changed the nature of the game again. His newest, the lean-luxe Magna Carta Holy Grail was announced and released in the most unconventional–and lucrative–of fashions.

As in, the album was announced as a viral video. One that now has 24 million views.

Then, as Co.Create‘s Joe Berkowitz pointed out, the album flew to the top of the charts. Why? Samsung bought a million copies of the album for their phone owners.

This caused a lot of collective consternation within the internets. But as Mr. Carter explains to Elliott Wilson, it was a matter of adapting to a dwindling industry.

“First of all, we’re in a dying business, everybody sees that,” he says. “So what am I supposed to do, just sit here and wait to gets to zero before I do something?”