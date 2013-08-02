Wearable Tech, Payments, Watches…Why Apple Bought Passif

Over the years Apple has bought a number of smaller companies whose expertise covers different areas in semiconductor manufacturing, including spending about $280 million on PA Semi –a fabless company which knew all about low power-consumption chip design. Now it’s bought another company with similar knowledge, the very small Passif Semi . Why?

Not very much is known about Passif Semiconductor Corp. It’s employees on LinkedIn label it as having “1-10” staff, and we know that in June 2008 it received $1.6 million in venture funding from Khosla Ventures…a VC firm which we know likes placing cash in early-stage companies that work in computing, silicon, mobile, and other similar sectors. We also know that Passif’s work is about “switch based receivers with a low power consumption and a small footprint,” which means that the company’s staff know all about making wireless chips and the kind of silicon that’s friendly to mobile devices because it doesn’t consume much power.

A quick search for the patents owned by the company, by which we may guess at the kind of IP Apple has bought, reveals not many results, but there are two that are particularly interesting.





First check out U.S. patent number 20110260839. It’s for an “autonomous battery-free microwave frequency communications system.” In its plainest form this patent describes a system that captures energy from a microwave signal by an antenna, stores it in a capacitor, and uses that stored energy to operate a built-in transceiver which autonomously sends out pre-determined data. The patent even notes that the incoming energy can come from “various communication forms, such as wireless network protocols or cellular communications.”

You may have recognized the gadget described in this patent: It’s very similar to an RFID tag service, where the radio frequency signals are both the carrier of digital chatter between a tag and the interrogating computer (such as a subway turnstile) and the source of energy that powers the transmitter (in a device like a smart subway ticket). Essentially Passif is talking about a contactless short-range communications system that can work even without a powered device like an iPhone in the loop. Interestingly, Apple has in the RFID space, including for ticketing purposes.





The second interesting patent is U.S. number 2013032578, an application for an “Un-tethered wireless stereo speaker system.” This novel radio setup imagines an autonomous speaker system that establishes a temporary bi-directional wireless link with an audio source device. The first speaker chats to the source by radio, and extracts the first audio channel from the stream. The second speaker slaves to the first one and extracts its own secondary channel from the audio signal stream. Essentially it’s like a simple ad-hoc Bluetooth stereo system without too much fiddling with Bluetooth settings–although Bluetooth is indeed mentioned in the patent as an option. Passif’s proposal is better than standard Bluetooth, according to the patent, because of confusion over the automated sharing of channels between left and right speakers.

Immediately one can imagine Apple taking Passif’s idea and building in a new AirPlay protocol to its future devices and promising a simpler and more hassle-free Bluetooth speaker accessory list from its third-party accessory suppliers. Indeed there’s already a hint in current developer Apple TV code that one tap configuration for remote control units is going into iOS7.