Can Innovation Actually Be Measured?

It drives growth, brand development, and value–and is essential for enterprises to successfully navigate through the rapid and disruptive, sometimes violent, evolution of our business ecosystem. But innovation is a very wide concept and has many dimensions.

I am constantly being asked, How do we measure an organization’s ability to innovate and the value generated from those efforts? Measuring innovation is indeed a very difficult task to perform.

So I thought I’d provide some insights that may help us understand how sustained innovation can be viewed and measured.

Sustained Innovation is the state attained by organizations that have built a “culture of innovation,” capable of innovating at every point of the compass–a full 360 degrees of innovation–in all aspects of the business–management, operations, customers, suppliers, and among every team.

Several research initiatives by my own research initiative with leading academics have found similar insights in the behavior of mature organizations. A couple of years ago, we released the Sustained Innovation Index in my book The Power of Convergence, which showed that sustained innovation predicted greater capital efficiency, better margins, more revenue growth, and more contained volatility–such as evidenced by the performance of various size companies.





Sustained innovation, the index found, is composed of a range of behaviors. Creating value from innovation is a long-term and holistic endeavor; it requires both analytical and creative talents.

The study shows that the high-performance leaders, unlike their more one-dimensional peers, have built a culture that embraces both approaches to thinking, doing, and communicating. This holism finds its way not just into management, but into the cultural character of the organization as a whole. What our research found is that enterprises with a focus on long-term value creation share three common principles–comprising the glue that binds people together in productive collaboration.