3 Ways To Create Value That Lasts

Generating value is one of the most misunderstood tools of innovation. But it’s also one of the most important.

After all, value is what causes people to want to trade with you. Value is what makes someone decide to take out her wallet and hand you her money, because she’s going to get something she wants–something in which she finds compelling value.

Value isn’t fixed or tangible; it rests in perceived benefit. In other words, value is in the mind of the beholder. This is a key point. Innovators work hard to understand exactly what value means to their customers so they can generate and provide it. Value is an emergent property of supplier and consumer; it cannot take place with only one or the other.

So how exactly do you generate value? A focus on continuous, iterative improvement is not enough. I have identified three different ways to springboard innovations that generate value, which I describe in my book, Getting Innovation Right.

You can create new value; you can create more value; or you can create better value. New value is the most difficult strategy. The second strategy, creating more value, is much easier because you’re working with something you already have. The third strategy, creating better value, is also easier because again, it’s an extension of what you are currently doing.

1. New Value

Although some organizations do it very effectively, creating new value is the most challenging. To create new value requires breaking into a whole new sector.

Here’s an example: an association focused on increasing its membership. Rather than go after incremental gains in its target industry, it could create new value–and recruit new members–by adding a member category for vendors who sell to its industry. New value emerges from the need of members to find suppliers and the need of vendors to access a target market.