10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Grow Your Own Edible Bugs, The Perfect Email Length, And More



1. A Kit To Grow Bugs At Home, To Eat!

Co.Design

Squirmy, squishy, crunchy, slimy: Grow your own edible bugs in Farm 432’s DIY kit.

2. What Successful People Do During Lunch

Fast Company

What you do on your lunch break can make or break your day. Take a hint from those who do it best. (No bugs are involved.)

3. Why Every Email Should Be 5 Sentences Long

Fast Company

Email shouldn’t be too long, but it can’t be too short, either. Why Goldilocks’ pursuit of “just-right” is the Golden Rule for writing emails.

4. The Nexus 7 Is Hiding Google’s Stroke Of Genius

Co.Labs

Unlike Apple devices, Google’s new tablet supports multiple user profiles, and that’s great news for anyone who uses shared devices.

5. Would You Let The Veebot Robot Take Your Blood?

Fast Company

A new medical robot promises to safely stick you in the vein for blood tests. No word yet on whether it’ll give you a lollipop afterward, though.

6. Condoms, iPads, and Toilet Paper: A Day In The Life Of An eBay Now Deliveryman

Fast Company

Where better to see how eBay’s new one-hour delivery service works than in demanding New York City? Austin Carr tags along for the ride.

7. Much Ado About Dongles

Fast Company

From Square to Google’s new Chromecast, it seems dongles are everywhere these days. But what exactly is a dongle?

8. Look, No Grid! NYC Reimagined As A Circular Metropolis

Co.Design

Max Roberts’s map of a reimagined New York City may not be geographically accurate, but it presents a compelling case for why we should consider designing different kinds of maps to suit various needs.

9. Brilliant Vacation Auto-Reply Will Make You Appreciate Vacation

Co.Exist

There’s no generic “Out of the office until date X” line in this thoughtful email auto-responder that will make you appreciate your next vacation.

