Solving Brainstorming’s Loudmouth Problem

As Leigh Thompson notes in Fortune, in your standard four-person group, two people will do 62% of the talking, while in a six-person group, three people will do 70% of the talking.

This “uneven communication problem,” the Kellogg professor and Creative Conspiracy author observes, springs from a particularly extroversive form of unmindfulness.

The dominant people think the meetings are egalitarian. They lack self-awareness. And this portends a negative spiral, she notes:

The dominant people begin to feel that the silent people are unprepared or simply don’t have any opinions, so they dominate more; similarly, the quiet folks feel that it is futile to try to be heard, so they stop trying.

As we’ve learned before, the loudest person isn’t the one with the best ideas. What we need then, Thompson says, is to skillfully neutralize the too-dominant people and encourage the too-submissive people.

You already know brainstorming, which has (appropriately) caught some heat. Brainstorming’s function is to generate buckets of ideas, but as Thompson’s research suggests, the aperture of that idea creation gets contracted by overly dominant and submissive personalities.

The key, then, is to circumvent that ever-befuddling interplay between introverts and extroverts. One way to do that is with the written word. Thompson calls it brainwriting–“the simultaneous written generation of ideas.”