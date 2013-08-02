8 Master Apple Developers–And They’re All Women

Male or female, some developers are just more visible and well known than others and Lisa Bettany is definitely one of the more well-known ones . Her name has become closely tied to her iOS photo app, Camera+ , which is put out under TapTapTap studio. Camera+ was not only one of the first most notable third-party camera apps for iPhone, it also rose to that status by implementing unauthorized, sought-after, features like using the volume buttons as the shutter button. A feature Apple has since copied and implemented into the default iPhone camera.

Bettany has created all the scene modes and effects in Camera+ and also keeps up with the app’s main components. Beyond the iOS app and being a professional photographer, Bettany is currently working on a new book which details her trip around the world taking photos exclusively with her iPhone.





There’s a really good chance you’ve played one of Amanda Wixted’s iOS games, considering most have reached the top 10 list on Apple’s App Store. As former tech lead on Zynga’s iPhone team and first mobile engineer, she helped develop FarmVille, Live Poker, Mafia Wars, and more. Users not tied into Zynga’s suite of mobile games might have bumped into Wixted under her other mobile apps, Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man.

Wixted left Zynga and started her own company, Hyperspace, in 2011 which created the location-based mobile game, Turf Geography Club. The app has since been discontinued and Wixted left to start Meteor Grove Software in 2012, which is an independent iOS development and consulting shop based in Brooklyn.





Following a movie-like storyline, Carla White switched careers and ended up developing her own suite of apps after the app she was seeking didn’t exist in the fashion she thought it should. Her first app was Gratitude Journal, an app that was designed to capture a user’s thoughts, specifically what one is grateful for. White came up with the idea while journaling what she was grateful for after the passing of a relative. The app has seen the top spot on the lifestyle chart in the App Store as well as being featured by Oprah.

White not only now has three apps under her development company, Happy Tapper, including Little Buddha and Vision Board, but she has also written a book called Idea To iPhone. In the book White says a person does not need to be tech-minded to get into making apps and teaches someone to take a concept to an app.





Layar, the augmented reality app which arguably sparked the consumer awareness of AR as a new and useable technology, was cofounded and developed by Claire Boonstra. Layer has been downloaded more than 26 million times in 209 countries since its inception in 2009.