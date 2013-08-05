Passwords Won’t Die. Should They?

Let’s go back for a minute to 1994, when an external floppy disk drive cost you $500 and a 2MB digital camera the size of a textbook set you back $5,000.

To sign in to your Prodigy account, you simply typed in your username and password in a text box, and most likely thought to yourself, “Well, that was a really easy way to log in.”

Ten years later Bill Gates proclaimed “the password is dead.”

Fast-forward to now. Technology has advanced in unimaginable ways since the Prodigy days. You can buy a smartphone with 32GB of storage for $300, or grab a 50GB flash drive thinner than a stick of gum for only $50. Yet, when you want to log in to Facebook, you are still entering your password the same way you did back in 1994. Despite all the technological advances of the past two decades, the way we log in to our online accounts has not changed.

The password is not dead, nor is it going anywhere anytime soon.

Passwords have survived as the de facto standard because they are cheap to implement, are not patentable, and are convenient for everyday users. Much in the same the QWERTY keyboard is still the standard today (even on devices with virtual keyboards), despite the fact they were invented way back in 1873 for a use case no one remembers!

Passwords are not inherently problematic if used correctly. Computers can communicate very securely using password-like systems. But problems start to arise when we humans get involved, because of the limits of our own memory. The average web user today has over 50 unique accounts, and to stay secure they should have different, complex passwords for each of these sites. Given the limits of the average human mind, most people do not possess the cognitive ability to remember 50 unique random strings of letters, numbers, and symbols.