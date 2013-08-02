The Importance Of An API (Or Why Nobody Cares About Rhapsody)

Remember Rhapsody, that service that pioneered streaming music back when you still had to explain what “streaming music” was to your Luddite friends? Sure, Rhapsody still gets mentioned in music app write-ups and reviews for the sake of naming names, but anyone who is truly considering a new music service probably doesn’t give Rhapsody a serious thought.

Why? Because developers don’t care about the platform. And these days, what devs think of your music service matters more than perhaps any other category of user.

Sure, most people download apps and sign up for web services without consulting a bona fide engineer. But music services are a little different–once you sign up and start building a collection, you’re basically married to the thing. No one takes their choice of cloud music service lightly because the pain of switching is so great. Even non-technical users understand this intuitively–everyone has felt the pain of having to transfer a music collection from an old computer to a new one, or rebuilding it from scratch after a hard drive fail.

So when it comes to selecting among Pandora, Rdio, Spotify, and the like, many people do ask their technical friends for advice. Which of these platforms is going to be around the longest? Which one is going to sell my personal data? Which one integrates with the social network I use?

When it’s time to answer those questions, the sentiment from music enthusiasts and developers is that Rhapsody doesn’t innovate anymore, they haven’t kept up with mobile or realized the importance of accessible APIs. It’s not hard to find all sorts of social apps using both Spotify and Rdio’s API to power new, innovative, ideas for listening to or exploring music. But it’s hard to find anything that connects with Rhapsody.

It’s not that Rhapsody doesn’t technically have an API–after all, the company’s own apps have to contact its servers somehow. The issue is that the API isn’t open to anyone–you have to apply for approval first. And what about documentation and the community? Just check out Rhapsody’s crappy developer portal to see why it’s so inadequate (or if you’re jonesing for a trip back to 1999).

Left confused after seeking out Rhapsody’s developer relations, I turned to Rdio, which has it’s own easy to use portal–the company even has a Twitter account for the Rdio API and email address in the bio. I sent an email and bluntly asked a few questions including, “Why is having mobile APIs and web based ones important to your business?” The response I got back from API engineer R. Kevin Nelson explained the goals of uniform mobile APIs across different platforms and a simplified web one, but he also added: