The Rise Of Storydoing: Inside The Staggering Success Of Toms Shoes

It is 2002. A mildly successful serial entrepreneur named Blake Mycoskie is planning his next venture. The problem: He has absolutely no idea what he wants to do next. But an unlikely chain of events is about to make him one of the most innovative entrepreneurs in the world and a leader of one of the first companies of its kind: a “One for One” storydoing company.

As Mycoskie is considering his next move, he sends an audition tape in to a reality TV show, The Amazing Race. Once accepted, Mycoskie suddenly finds himself in exotic parts of South America, which kindles a lifelong love affair with Argentina. Mycoskie loves it so much that he decides to go back several years later on an extended vacation to spend more time really exploring the country. It is on this vacation that he discovers his true calling.

Getting outside of the major cities like Buenos Aires, he is deeply disturbed by the abject poverty he finds in the small towns and villages in the Argentine countryside. He is particularly affected by the number of children who are so poor they can’t even afford a pair of shoes. He learns that not having shoes can lead to a number of disfiguring diseases and that, almost worse, children without shoes are often not allowed to attend school, which means that their ability to improve their circumstance in life is nearly impossible. Standing in Argentina the second time, he decides then and there to devote the next part of his life to doing something about this problem in the world.

After thinking about it for a short time, he had the idea that would change his life forever: He would start a shoe company. But it was a shoe company with a special difference–for every pair of shoes he sold, he would give a second pair to a child in need. He also made a conscious decision to make it a for-profit business. His belief was that charities, as important as they are, were not helping to create sustainable change. What was needed were companies that were self-sustaining and doing the right thing. From his perspective, that’s how the really big dream, a truly sustainable global economy, could happen. And so Toms shoes, and the idea of “One for One,” was born.

Note that the story I just told you is the key driver of the business model to this day, and it was baked in to the company from the very beginning. Toms rarely advertises. When you buy a pair of Toms shoes, you get a pair of shoes, but you also get a story. It is a story about children, poverty, hope, and giving back. It is a story that Mycoskie rapidly discovered people wanted to tell each other. It was a story that lit up the medium of people. This spring, Toms celebrated its 10 millionth pair of free shoes given to a child in need. Doing the math, that’s 20 million stories in circulation, and growing.

Clearly the story of Toms and the “One for One” movement is one that a lot of people want to talk about (as I am doing now). You don’t have to pay anyone to do it. And when you begin to consider where that story might take Toms, it gets pretty exciting. In June of 2011, Toms announced their next innovative action: the launch of Toms eyewear. A “One for One” program designed to save and restore sight in poor countries. This marks a very important point in the story of Toms. It is the point at which Toms stops being a shoe company and becomes a One for One storydoing company. Once the story moves beyond shoes there really is no limit to how far it can go.

The Rise of Storydoing