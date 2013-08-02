Keep Your Eye On RebelMouse, It Just Got $10 Million In Funding

Social-media aggregator RebelMouse just pocketed a cool $10.25 million of Series A funding . The firm, run by former Huffington Post CTO Paul Berry, has grown its user base by 900% since January 2013, and now has a staff of 36.

The latest funding injection comes from the firm’s original investors, which includes SoftBank and Sterling Investment Partners. Last month, Berry told TechCrunch that RebelMouse currently reaches 7 million unique visitors each month and the next plan was to bring advertising to the site.

[Image: Flickr user markguim]