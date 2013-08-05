11 Desk Objects That Will Make Your Co-Workers Think You’re A Total Lunatic

It’s your own special place to work, to kick up your feet at the end of the day, and to put a personal spin on your office persona.

It also might kill you.

The American Cancer Society recently released the results of a 14-year study of 123,216 people, and found that women who sit for more than six hours a day were about 37% more likely to die during the course of the study than those who sat fewer than three hours per day. Men were 18% more likely to die.

Wait, what?

Yeah. So it might be time to put some more effort into getting outside, or even turn our desks into treadmills. The bottom line: There’s no avoiding the fact that the majority of us use a desk every day. And that’s okay–in fact, it’s great! A desk should be your productivity sanctuary at work. And the best part? You get to dress it up like it’s your kid!

But with rights come responsibilities, and your desk is no exception. So here’s a list of 11 objects that we recommend not having anywhere near your co-workers. Sometimes you’ve got to stop and think, “what does this say about me?”

Plants and small fish get a pass. We don’t count office dogs because, well, they live in the office–not on your desk. (Also: We love dogs.) So the next time you’re thinking about bringing your parakeet or python to work, think again.