advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Amazon And Overstock Are In A Race For Lower Book Prices

Amazon And Overstock Are In A Race For Lower Book Prices
By Neal Ungerleider1 minute Read

Authors are complaining that an ongoing price war between Amazon and Overstock is sharply cutting into their income. BuzzFeed’s Andy Meek reports that Overstock slashed book prices by 10% across the board last week to undercut Amazon, and that Amazon quickly matched the price in a quest to retain those sweet, sweet customers.

Author John Green griped to his Twitter followers about the price drop:

Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne told Cnet on Monday that “If they go to 10 cents, I’ll go to 9 cents.”

[Image: Flickr user tharrin]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life