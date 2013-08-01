Curiosity Has Been On Mars For Almost A Year. Here’s What It’s Been Doing

In time for Curiosity’s one-year anniversary on Mars, which is coming up on August 6, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory released a 2-minute time-lapse video of images taken from the rover’s front-facing camera. Shot with a fisheye lens on Curiosity’s Hazard-Avoidance Camera, the video shows the rover exploring a brave new world, collecting samples and drilling inside the Red Planet.

For its upcoming one-year anniversary on Aug. 6, we dug into NASA’s archives to highlight some of Curiosity’s milestones to date.

Nov. 26, 2011: Curiosity embarks on the first leg of its journey: traveling 354 million miles to Mars.

Aug. 6, 2012: It finally arrives, touching ground on Bradbury Landing.

Aug. 9, 2012: Curiosity beams back to Earth a colored 360-degree panorama taken of the Gale Crater landing site.





Feb. 9, 2013: Mars is drilled into for the first time. Curiosity collects a sample from a site named John Klein.