Screw Chromecast and AirPlay, We Need An Open Standard For Device-To-TV

My mom is pretty jazzed about the Chromecast. When I showed my favorite 71-year-old how to beam Netflix to her TV using Google’s new mobile-to-TV streaming dongle, she was delighted–even as someone who is averse to email. It would seem that the gut reaction of countless eager consumers flooding the Chromecast pre-order forms is founded: This thing is awesome because it’s simple. But its small size and slick marketing belie its incompleteness.

Unlike other home theater technology companies, Apple and Google have yet to make an effort to move beyond their proprietary systems. Jumping between AirPlay and Chromecast, I can’t help but think that both of these devices are awesome–except that they’re missing an open standard.

After beaming a few YouTube videos to the TV from the new Nexus 7, my mother instinctively asked “Okay, now can we get the grandkids on here? Let’s FaceTime the kids.” I had to explain to her that we couldn’t do that. If I had brought my Apple TV over to her place, we could do it from her iPad, but since this new Chromecast thing was made by Google and right now only works with Android devices like the Nexus 7, it’s a no-go. In all likelihood, an app like Skype for Android will soon support Chromecast-enabled video chat, but it’ll take time for developers to adopt support, and this thing hasn’t even shipped yet.

For somebody like my mother, the idea of beaming a video from a phone (or in her case, iPad) to the TV without fidgeting with wires is pretty astonishing stuff. She’s seen it at my house with my Apple TV, but this time I was letting her tap the little Chromecast icon on the Nexus 7 and watch it take over her own TV screen, which is normally filled with whatever inane garbage happens to be on cable TV. The metaphor should be simple: The TV is a big monitor for your phone. Except there are so many caveats that the metaphor totally breaks down, making these devices exceptionally hard to grasp, even for hardware nerds.

“If I had one of these I’d use it all the time,” she told me. “I’m sick of all these vampire shows and now this Under the Dome thing is on. I mean, come on.”

I mentioned that my mother isn’t the most tech-savvy person on the planet. That’s mostly true. Sure, she doesn’t know how to attach a file to an email, but in the last 7 months, she’s developed a full-blown addiction to her new iPad. And now, when she sees video being pushed effortlessly from an iPad-looking device to her television set, she instinctively wants it. But alas, when the Chromecast ships next week, she wouldn’t be able to use it for much.

There are a few reasons for this. First of all, Chromecast is so new that developers haven’t had time to build support for Chromecast into their apps. Much to Google’s credit, they’ve launched an API to facilitate exactly that. It also plays nice with the browser, so in theory a web-based video will be supported. This is huge.